Telford sign Ryan Barnett on loan from Shrewsbury

The 19-year-old midfielder joins the Bucks after being named among the substitutes for 15 of Town's 17 League One games.

He came on for the final 15 minutes of their 3-1 victory against Barnsley last month and has also played twice for John Askey's side in the Checkatrade Trophy.

“I’m really pleased to have Ryan on board,” said Telford boss Gavin Cowan.

“He is someone we have tracked for some time and believe he can offer our squad something different, whilst giving him the opportunity to gain valuable experience at the same time.”

Barnett is the third player Salop have sent to the New Bucks Head this season, after Ryan Sears and John McAtee.

Defender McAtee and attacking midfielder McAtee have since returned to Montgomery Waters Meadow – Sears being recalled and the Bucks opting not to renew McAtee’s loan after he was sent off at Curzon Ashton last month.