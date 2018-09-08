Boss Gavin Cowan hopes Dan McKenna makes his mark at AFC Telford

The 18-year-old Irishman has been sent to the Bucks until January by Wolves. He had a six-month spell at Bray Wanderers in the League of Ireland last season and Cowan said: “He’s a tidy little midfielder.

“He’ll bring some strength in depth to us. He knew when he came on board that it was going to be tough to get into the team as we’ve been playing well.

“It’s going to be a task for him to get into the 16, let alone the starting 11 – he is aware of that. Even training with us, though, and being around men’s football, will be of huge benefit to him.”

Telford took five youngsters on loan from Wolves last season, with varying levels of success. Ryan Giles and Connor Johnson had fruitful stays at the New Bucks Head and Cowan says McKenna can use that as a benchmark.

“I’m sure he would’ve looked at what Ryan and Connor managed to do. You’d like to think he’ll have those in mind as a benchmark so hopefully he does well for us,” he said.