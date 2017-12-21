Rob Edwards looking for AFC Telford to be ruthless

The Bucks were knocked out in the first round at Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night.

A tight affair between the two National League North sides was settled by Dale Hopson’s spot-kick, which was awarded after Jarrett Rivers tumbled in the area under a challenge from Jordan Lussey.

“There was some good stuff on the night – we worked extremely hard and were very organised,” said Edwards.

“We lacked a bit of killer instinct though and that is something we have to work on, which we will be going over in training.”

Edwards decided to drop top scorer Marcus Dinanga to the bench.

Former Wolves and Shrewsbury man Sylvan Ebanks-Blake was the lone striker, with attack-minded duo John Marsden and Max Leonard included in a five-man midfield.

“We still had forwards on the pitch, even though Marcus did not start the game,” said Edwards.

“We had Sylvan, John and Max – and Elliot Newby on as well.

“It was just that when Sylvan got on the ball, the others were not making enough runs in behind to cause Blyth problems.”

Edwards says his decision to drop 12-goal Dinanga was purely for tactical reasons and that the Burton Albion loanee is not carrying a knock.

“If he had of been injured, then he wouldn’t have travelled with us and been on the bench,” he said.

“I thought we would be better suited with John and Max as sort of two No.10s, and then Marcus to come on and make an impact off the bench.

“And he did well when he came on, we just didn’t get that goal.”

Meanwhile, Telford are still open to sending Louis McGrory and Will Marsh out on loan.

McGrory did not make the squad for the Blyth game, while Marsh was cup-tied after a recent loan spell at Stourbridge.

On whether the midfield duo are any closer to leaving on a temporary basis, Edwards added: “There is nothing at the moment.

“I might get a phone call in the next couple of days but, as it stands, they are with us.”