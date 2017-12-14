Bernard McNally: Blyth tie will be a big test for AFC Telford

Like the Town players, although the Bucks are in non-league, I do not see their fitness being a big problem.

After all, there seems to be a very serious bunch of players – eager to improve under Rob Edwards – who will have been doing plenty of gym work.

If the FA Trophy trip up to Blyth Spartans on Saturday does go ahead, they will have to be brave.

It is likely to be very cold and probably wet as well, it will be a battle – a real test of the young Bucks’ character.

They managed to train on Tuesday and are due to train tonight, and the players will be working very hard to work their way into the starting line-up.

There seems to be some healthy competition there after the arrival of Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.

I sincerely hope the game goes ahead and Telford pull off a big win in the north east.