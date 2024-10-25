Unai Emery wary of Bournemouth threat

Villa host the Cherries fresh from beating Bologna on Tuesday to go top of the Champions League group table.

Emery’s men also sit fourth in the Premier League after winning five of their first eight games and the boss does not want his players taking their foot off the gas.

The Spaniard believes his team have struggled in matches immediately following Champions League matches this season.

He said: “The last matches we played after Champions League I was feeling we were a little bit tired, with less energy, maybe less intensity and focus.