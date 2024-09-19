Ally Robertson: West Brom depth is so strong - I feel we can keep it going

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The only thing I’m worried about is have we gone top too early?

The start we have had to the season has been absolutely brilliant. The results and the performances have been excellent.

With the squad we have, I hope we can keep it going.

Watching the game at Portsmouth the other day we all noticed again the tempo we are playing at. Moving forward at such speed, it looks different to last season. There seems to be fewer sideways and backwards passes.

The way I see the league is that we want to be in the top six at the very least.