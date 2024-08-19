Matt Maher analysis: Perfect start for Aston Villa as Jhon Duran proves his worth

That important caveat notwithstanding, it was still difficult to see how Saturday’s win at West Ham could have gone much better for Unai Emery.

Three points, a goal from the new £50million record signing and a winner from a man who just might be ready to solve one of the Villa manager’s biggest and chronic headaches. Namely, who is going to back-up Ollie Watkins?

Jhon Duran has assumed the role for the last 18 months and for much of the summer gave the impression he’d had quite enough of it.

Pursued by Chelsea and then more purposefully West Ham, the Colombia international upset a fair chunk of Villa supporters when he appeared to issue a “come and get me” plea to the latter as they submitted a series of bids which never matched Villa’s valuation.

But after Saturday, much if not all is forgiven, for now. Duran’s goal 11 minutes from time earned Villa a first win away at West Ham in 13 years and as of this moment, the 20-year-old’s future would appear to remain in the Midlands.