Ex-West Brom boss linked with return to management - with Jamaica

The 63-year-old has been out of work since October 2022 - when he was sacked by Albion with the club sitting in the Championship drop zone.

Earlier this year Bruce hinted that he was keen to return to the dugout after a break from the game - and he could be about to get the chance.

Reports have claimed Bruce has held talks with the Jamaican FA about taking over as the Reggae Boyz boss after Heimir Hallgrimson resigned last month following a poor Copa America campaign.

It has been reported that a decision is set to be made in the next ten days and the ex-Albion boss is a 'serious contender' for the job.

Speaking back in May, Bruce said he was looking to try and get back into football.

He told Talksport: "For a long, long time, I thought this is just what I needed. I never really had a break.

"Unfortunately, now I think I am getting under my good lady's feet!

"And I am looking to try and do something, whether that is back in management or go back to work in some sort of capacity, I am not quite too sure.

"But we will see, we'll see if the phone rings over the summer. But certainly I'd like to try do something."

Bruce took over from Valerien Ismael at Albion back in February 2022 with the club sitting in the Championship play-off spots.

Albion would win just six of their remaining 17 games, finishing tenth in the table.

That summer, Albion brought in a number of players such as Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jed Wallace, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu.

However Albion never got going under Bruce, and after just one win in 13 games he was dismissed by the club.