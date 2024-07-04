Torbjorn Heggem: West Brom boss was key to deal

Left-sided defender Heggem, 25, becomes the club's second new recruit following the capture of Ousmane Diakite.

“I feel like the head coach is very ambitious. He was telling me about his training ideas and the way he wants to coach," said the Norwegian.

"He really wants to get the best out of every player, and I think that will suit me well.

“I’m an ambitious player, so I think it will be a good match.”

Albion have completed the signing of Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion have paid a small fee for Heggem, reported to be around £525,000 in Sweden.

“It feels really great to be here.English football has always been the biggest thing in Norway.

"To play in England is a dream for every boy growing up there and hopefully I will achieve that now I have signed. I’m really looking forward to that.

“It’s all happened pretty quickly, and I’m really happy about that. I haven’t thought too much about it, I just felt it was the right thing to do from the very start."