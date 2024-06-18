Aston Villa 23/24 fixtures: Villa kick off new Premier League season with trip to capital

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kicking off on August 17, Villa head to West Ham before facing Arsenal and newly promoted Leicester City in the opening month of the campaign.

A derby with Wolves at Villa Park arrives on September 21 - before Villa take the trip to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

Other notable dates include Boxing Day, where Villa will have to make the trek to Newcastle United - before welcoming Brighton four days later.

The reverse fixture against Wolves at Molineux will fall on February 1 - while Villa's season will come to a conclusion with a trip to Manchester United.

Here is a run down of the full fixture list:

August

17 West Ham A

24 Arsenal H

31 Leicester A

September

14 Everton H

21 Wolverhampton H

28 Ipswich A

October

5 Man United H

19 Fulham A

26 Bournemouth H

November

2 Tottenham A

9 Liverpool A

23 Crystal Palace H

30 Chelsea A

December

3 Brentford H

7 Southampton H

14 Nottingham Forest A

21 Man City H

26 Newcastle A

29 Brighton H

January

4 Leicester H

14 Everton A

18 Arsenal A

25 West Ham H

February

1 Wolves A

15 Ipswich H

22 Chelsea H

25 Crystal Palace A

March

8 Brentford A

15 Liverpool H

April

1 Brighton A

5 Nottingham Forest H

12 Southampton A

19 Newcastle H

26 Man City

May

3 Fulham H

10 Bournemouth A

18 Tottenham H

25 Man United A