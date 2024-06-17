West Brom stars remember life of ‘top guy’ Kevin Campbell

Former striker Campbell had been battling ill health this month and his passing was confirmed on Saturday, aged 54.

Checking into The Hawthorns as an experienced striker in January 2005 under Bryan Robson, Campbell is hailed as the catalyst behind an improbable survival from top-flight relegation, the first time the feat had been achieved for a club bottom on Christmas Day.

Former left-back Robinson told the Express & Star: “He was an unbelievable character. When you came through the door at West Brom you could feel his presence, his smile, experience, leadership qualities, and we needed it at the time as we were low as a squad.

“Kev was the man and he lit everyone up. He got everyone believing. He had a mutual respect for everybody and was demanding when things weren’t right, which is why he played where he did.

“It’s devastating. I was so shocked when he fell ill having watched him on TV and heard him on the radio so recently. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Midfielder Johnson, who faced Campbell as a junior in his formative years, said: “I first properly met Kev when I signed for Forest and what a character, his smile lit up every room. Everybody was included, he never left anybody out.

“He was loved by all everywhere he played. He went to Everton and practically saved them by keeping them up and he will never be forgotten for that.