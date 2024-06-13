West Brom could require 'waiting list' as Shilen Patel talks soaring season ticket sales

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albion released their season ticket prices last month and yet again they went down well with supporters.

The club maintained their hugely popular kids for a quid scheme for a third season and froze prices for youngsters between 17 and 25. They also introduced a new reduced price for those entering the first year as a full paying adult.

Following the price release, the first day figures rose to their highest for a decade.

Currently the number of season tickets sold stands at 2,500 more than it was at this stage last year - and chairman Shilen Patel has addressed the rising sales in an open letter to the Albion fans.

Patel revealed they are on course for club record sales in the second tier - and that may lead to Albion having to introduce a waiting list.

He said: "A real positive since the 2023/24 campaign concluded has been our incredible season ticket numbers, which have to date bettered any prior sales from the last decade and are likely to set a new club record for the second tier.

"Sales are on track to surpass last season’s total and, with a fair wind, could result in a sell-out, with a waiting list required for next season and beyond."

The open letter to Albion fans is the latest in a string of communications Patel has made to the supporters over a number of issues surrounding the club.

Last season he spoke in interviews to outline the club's finances and his vision for the football club, as well as regularly posting about Albion and the supporters on social media.

And in this latest address, he explained how much he values the level of support fans are showing through the high season ticket sales.

He added: "I in no way take this level of loyalty to the club for granted. It is a reminder of the dedicated support this club has behind it. I am incredibly excited for the future, and I am so pleased to be on this journey with you.

"As I said from the outset of my tenure, I want this club to be a source of pride for all of you and I believe we can all share that feeling after this season.

"For the first time in a long time, there is an opportunity for us all to be together as we embark on a new season, pushing as one for the collective good of the football club."