Manchester United v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves hope to continue their winning run on Sunday when they travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Vitor Pereira's side have the chance to make history by doing the double over a United side buoyed by their Europa League comeback on Thursday night.
But who could miss out for Wolves?
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 50% chance
Bellegarde had a calf knock that forced him off before half-time at the weekend.
He is now among a trio of players fighting to be fit to play against United.
"Bellegarde, Doherty and Hee-chan are trying to come back," Pereira said.
"They don't have serious injuries but they are trying to come back to help us in the game.