"He is doing an amazing job" - Manchester United boss prepared for tough Wolves test

The Portuguese compatriots faced off on Boxing Day, where Wolves secured an impressive 2-0 win in Pereira's second game in charge.

Since then, United have struggled in the league, while Wolves have flourished and moved to within three points of the Red Devils.

Amorim is expecting a difficult clash at Old Trafford as Wolves seek to move further up the Premier League table.

"He (Pereira) is doing an amazing job," Amorim said.

"He is playing 3-4-3 and doing quite well. He is changing some players.

"He has some really quality players. Cunha and these guys have real quality.

"They are fresh and we know it is going to be a tough match. We are going to need a lot from our supporters.

"I know that it is a bad thing to ask for anything in this season from our fans but we need them on Sunday."

United are coming into the fixture with some momentum of their own after a remarkable comeback win over Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night, where they scored three extra-time goals to win the tie 7-6 on aggregate.

Having played 120 minutes against the French side, Amorim hinted that he may need to make changes to his side on Sunday, with the Europa League the club's priority over the league.

That means some young players made be given an opportunity, including Ayden Heaven, Harry Amass and Chido Obi-Martin.

"It is not the best moment or the best season to put kids in to play because they need a strong base to really show what they can do," Amorim added.

"But in this moment you need to do it and sometimes you have some surprises. Ayden just played – and I can be honest – because we had a lot of injuries in that moment. Today I think of him as my player.

"When he is ready he is facing the competition in the team and he is ready to play. You don’t know. Amass did really well. You don’t know. Chido when he played, he did quite well.

"It is a difficult moment and not the right moment for the kids to play. But if we have to do it, we will do it."