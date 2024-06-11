West Brom academy star ready to make step up

Whitwell, an 18-year-old midfielder who has been with Albion since under-11 level, marked his senior debut in style with an assist for fellow youngster Tom Fellows, as the Baggies completed a 4-1 rout over Aldershot Town in the FA Cup third round.

That remains his only taste of first team football to date, although he has been named on the bench on a handful of occasions over the course of the past 12 months.

Despite his dream debut, patience is the key to success – according to Whitwell.