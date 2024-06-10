A potential loan signing that would certainly hit the spot with West Brom fans

Last season, Carlos Corberan and head of football operations Ian Pearce struck gold when they landed on Mikey Johnston.

His seven goals helped propel Albion into the play-offs and his arrival and success was a throwback to previous loanee successes, like Dwight Gayle and a young Harvey Barnes.

This summer, given the financial constraints Albion will have to continue work under, bringing in shrewd loan signings is going to be another high priority.

For these loanees they will be no doubt looking at the bigger clubs, the Premier League sides who are willing to let their young guns go out and gain valuable experience.

As is always the case in the summer transfer window, those deals will probably come around later unless something has already been lined up.

Clubs often like to take their young talents away on pre-season tours, get them involved with their own first team before allowing them to go out on loan.