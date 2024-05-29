Aston Villa's Matty Cash outlines who he wants to face in Champions League

Unai Emery’s side will venture into Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 42 years after the Spaniard successfully guided Villa to an historic top four finish.

And with the prospect of facing the continent’s biggest clubs, Cash has his sights set on a date at the Santiago Bernabeu, and in particular a duel with Brazlian ace Vinicius Jr.

“Real Madrid all day. I’d love to play at the Bernabeu – it would be amazing,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“He (Vinicius Jr) would be good. You want to play against all the top clubs like we do in the Premier League and obviously the likes of Barcelona and Madrid. It would be amazing.”

Cash, who made 46 appearances in all competitions this term, is set to make his Champions League bow in what will be his fifth season at Villa Park, something which he describes as a “dream come true”.

He continued: “It’s been an amazing season. A long season – a lot of travelling all over Europe and we finished it off nicely. We got there in the end. Champions League football back at Villa Park is what everyone wanted and it’s what we all dreamt of.

“It’s crazy. When I joined the club four years ago, to even think to play in Europe was a big ask and now I am sitting here about to play Champions League football. It’s a dream come true for us all.”