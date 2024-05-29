Aston Villa defender set for Euro 2024 heartbreak after missing out on Poland squad

The right-back missed Villa’s final two matches of the season after suffering the injury in training and has still not sufficiently recovered in time to make the 29-man group named by head coach Michal Probierz.

Teenage Villa goalkeeper Oliwier Zych is a surprise inclusion. The 19-year-old has been selected as fourth-choice keeper after spending the season on loan with Puszcza Niepolocime in the Polish League.

Each national team has until June 7 to submit their final squad for the tournament, which will be limited to 26 players.

Villa duo Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa are due to meet up with the rest of England’s provisional squad for the first time on Wednesday as preparations for the tournament begin.

Captain John McGinn is due to represent Scotland, while Youri Tielemans will feature for Belgium.