Carlos Corberan driven on by West Brom play-offs disappointment

With the close season upon them, the club have offered new deals to four senior players and taken the decision to release others.

Southampton’s 3-1 aggregate success sees the Saints tackle Leeds tomorrow at Wembley for a place in the Premier League. As well as plotting a way forward for Albion, Corberan will spend the early days of the break wondering where the second leg got away from his side, as the Baggies shipped three second-half goals.