Carlos Corberan driven on by West Brom play-offs disappointment
Albion boss Carlos Corberan has spent the days since his side’s play-off exit mulling over ways to improve.
With the close season upon them, the club have offered new deals to four senior players and taken the decision to release others.
Southampton’s 3-1 aggregate success sees the Saints tackle Leeds tomorrow at Wembley for a place in the Premier League. As well as plotting a way forward for Albion, Corberan will spend the early days of the break wondering where the second leg got away from his side, as the Baggies shipped three second-half goals.