West Brom fans make plea over out of contact West Brom star

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A number of Albion players will see their deals expire - with Carlos Corberan set for a big summer ahead in the transfer market.

One player who is out of contract is Alex Mowatt, who has become a key performer under Corberan this season.

Signed by Valerien Ismael after the pair worked together at Barnsley, he enjoyed a relatively successful campaign in his first year at the club despite Albion missing out on the play-offs.

However, he was sent out on loan by then boss Steve Bruce, spending his second season at Middlesbrough.

But along with Cedric Kipre, who is also out of contract this summer, he returned and has been an almost even present in the side.

Now fans are waiting to see if he will remain at the club - but the feeling amongst the supporters is very much the same.

Mowatt posted pictures from the season on Instagram with the tagline: "Gutted the way it finished but thank you for your support this season, it's been incredible'.

The post sparked a number of Albion fans to respond with the words: "Sign the contract."

Others responded by pleading with the midfielder, "don't leave," while one Albion fans said: "Sign the contract, we will have a second bash at promotion this season coming."

The midfielder also posted on Twitter, with Albion fan Andrew Grainger commenting: "My fave player this season, you have been immense. Praying this isn't the last we have seen of you."