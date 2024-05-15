Unai Emery admits prediction on Aston Villa's Jhon Duran is 'impossible'

The 20-year-old Colombia international came off the bench to score twice in three minutes and salvage a 3-3 draw for Emery’s team on Monday night.

Duran has now scored six Premier League goals in his first full season following an £18million move from Chicago Fire and though his form has been inconsistent, Emery is aware of his talent.

The Villa boss said: “He is very young, 20 years old. His potential, it is impossible to predict how far he is going to get.

“But I believe in him. The football in Colombia is tactically very different to the Premier League.