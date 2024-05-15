Five key Aston Villa wins on way to achieving Champions League dream

For the first time since 1983, the club will play in Europe’s elite club competition.

Here we look at the five most important wins for Unai Emery’s team on their successful push for a top-four finish.

Villa 6 Brighton 1, September 30

This was the day Villa first showed their true potential. It has been a decent start to the season for Unai Emery’s team, winning four and losing two of their opening eight matches.

But Brighton arrived at Villa Park above them in the table and were being touted by some observers as a more serious threat to the top six.

This 90 minutes flipped the narrative. Villa were 3-0 up in 26 minutes through an Ollie Watkins and a Pervis Estupinan own goal. Ansu Fati pulled one back for the Seagulls early in the second half but Watkins then completed his hat-trick before further goals from Douglas Luiz and Jacob Ramsey rounded off a memorable day.

The victory saw Villa climb into the top five and they stayed there for the rest of the season.

Tottenham 1 Villa 2, November 26

A win which finally had people talking about Villa as serious top four contenders. This was the afternoon Emery’s team climbed into fourth for the first time in the season.

The opening to the game was frenetic and either team could have been 2-0 up inside the opening five minutes.

But Spurs were on top when Giovani Lo Celso fired them in front midway through the first half and the hosts might have led by more before Pau Torres nodded Villa level right on the stroke of half-time.

In the second half it was the visitors who were on top. Ollie Watkins put them ahead just past the hour mark and though Son Heung-min finished with a hat-trick of disallowed goals, Villa were deserved winners.

Villa 1 Man City 0, December 6

There have been many fine wins this season but none to match this. For 90 minutes, Unai Emery’s team put the European champions to the sword and the only surprise was they only scored one goal.

Manchester City had two chances, both of them within seconds, with Emi Martinez pulling off a superb save to deny Erling Haaland.

Otherwise, it was all Villa though they had to wait until 14 minutes from time to make the breakthrough, Leon Bailey’s shot taking a deflection on its way in. It was the least Villa deserved.

Pep Guardiola called Emery’s team title challengers.

Fulham 1 Villa 2, February 17

Villa had fallen off the title pace by the time they visited Craven Cottage in mid-February and a defeat to Manchester United the previous weekend, together with the loss of Boubacar Kamara for the season to injury, had fans fearing the season might fizzle out.

This performance had them thinking differently, even if the final result was closer than it should have been. A Watkins double had Villa in control before a defensive lapse allowed Rodrigo Muniz to score. It then needed a stoppage time save from Martinez to deny Adama Traore and secure the points.

Yet Villa stood firm and Wolves’ win at Tottenham meant they climbed back into the top four.

Arsenal 0 Villa 2, April 14

Expectations weren’t high when Villa travelled to the Emirates. Arsenal were flying, while Emery’s men were beginning to have the look of a team managing their energy levels.

The fact the match took place less than 72 hours after a pulsating European fixture with Lille also tempered optimism.

Not for the first time this season, Villa ignored the script. For half-an-hour they were on the ropes but having taken Arsenal’s best shots and survived, they grew into the game.

By the time Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins scored in the 84th and 87th minutes, they were in control. This was the day you really believed they would get over the line.