Aston Villa confirm midfielder Morgan Sanson's departure

The midfielder, who joined Villa back in January 2021 from Marseille, spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with the Ligue 1 side, making 31 appearances.

During his time at Villa Park, he turned out 23 times for the club and netted his only goal in an FA Cup tie with Stevenage in January 2023.

In a statement confirming his departure, Villa said: "Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Morgan for his service to the club and wish him all the best in his future career."