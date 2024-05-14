Meadow Men are pressing ahead with forward plans

The Crown Meadow ended a challenging campaign bottom of the Midland League Division One and will be plying their trade in either the Salop Leisure League or West Midlands Regional League next season.

But while they wait on that decision, they are hoping to speak to a possible managerial candidate in the next week or so.

The club started last season with Steve Barrow and Dom Heath in charge, before a change in the hot-seat saw Steve McCormick take over for a short spell.

Under-18 boss Jack Griffiths then took charge for the final few weeks of the campaign, with the majority of his Midland Floodlit team stepping up to senior action.

Griffiths remains a candidate for next season but the club also have other irons in the fire.

"Our chairman is back later this week after a short break and the committee are set to sit down for a chat," said secretary Steve Groome.

"The managerial situation and our plans for next season will be discussed.

"We are still waiting to learn what league we will go into and when we know that we will have an idea of what direction we are going in.

"We are hoping to speak to one possible managerial candidate, but at this moment we don't want to say who it is publicly."

Meanwhile, Griffiths and his under-18 outfit provided some welcome end-of-season cheer for the club by winning the Shropshire FA Youth Cup.

An impressive display saw Bridgnorth beat Midland Junior League outfit NC United 4-0 at AFC Telford's New Bucks Head.

A strike from Eric Edusei gave Bridgnorth a half-time advantage, with McKenzie Pearce doubling their advantage from the penalty spot after the break.

Sam Otisi added a third goal before Edmund Amponsah wrapped up the scoring in the last minute.

"The youngsters played really well and it's nice to end the season with a trophy," added Groome.

"This is their first season under the Bridgnorth banner and they have been the only real positive in what has been a difficult season.

"They look like they will finish mid-table in their league but all of them apart from one player will be able to play at under-18 level again next season.

"A lot of them had a taste of senior football towards the end of last season and there are some talented players there. I think give them another 12 months and they will be ready for first team football."