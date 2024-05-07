Six of the best - but who’s your West Brom player of season?

As they prepare to face Southa mpton in the two-legged semi-final, we have selected six nominees for player of the season, and we want you to vote for your player of the season.

Cedric Kipre

The central defender has been nothing short of a revelation for the Baggies this term. His response from being farmed out to Cardiff last term has been exceptional.

Kipre has been a regular in an Albion backline that, for the most part of the campaign, has been stern and offered precious little joy to opponents. The 27-year-old has always been capable with the ball at his feet, but what will have impressed most about Kipre this season is his commitment to good, old-fashioned defending. Rock solid.

Alex Mowatt

Has simply made Albion tick this season.

Like Kipre, the midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements by Steve Bruce and sent out on loan, but he was made a key part of Carlos Corberan’s side and has delivered consistently all season.