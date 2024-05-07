Douglas Luizs gives key message to Aston Villa team mates ahead of Olympiacos second leg

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Unai Emery’s team head to Greece for a Europa Conference League semi-final second leg off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

Villa are trailing 4-2 from last week’s first leg and have gone three matches without winning for only the second time this season.

Midfielder Luiz has told his team-mates not to let their heads drop.

He said: “We just need to get our heads up after this because we are disappointed, I think we did good. But it’s football, we can lose too.

“And the most important thing is after we lose, we put our heads in the same direction and we go together.”

Joao Pedro headed home the rebound after Robin Olsen had saved his 87th minute penalty to condemn Villa to defeat, with Emery’s men missing the chance to seal Champions League qualification for next season.

“I think we had a good game, the first half we had control of the game,” said Luiz.

“In the second half, myself and Ginny can do a little bit better with and without the ball.

“But the game we played was good.

“I think Brighton is an amazing team, their build-up is so good.

“We can lose and we can win, what is important is to get our heads up and focus on the next games.”