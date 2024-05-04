Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz eager to bounce back quickly from penalty misery

The Brazil midfielder experienced a night to forget in the semi-final first leg as he first conceded the penalty from which the visiting striker Ayoub El Kaabi completed his hat-trick and then missed from the spot himself late in the 4-2 loss.

Luiz, who replaced Ollie Watkins as Villa’s first-choice taker this season, had previously boasted a 100 per cent record and insisted his confidence had not been dented by failing to hit the target.

The 25-year-old, who went to all four stands at Villa Park to apologise at the full-time whistle, also believes Unai Emery’s team have what it takes to pull off a comeback.

He said: “The game is not over. We can come back strong.

“I feel so sad because I think we played really well. We didn’t deserve to lose 4-2 but we have to try and change the result next week.”

Villa had come from two goals down to level the match at 2-2 when Luiz jumped with his arms raised at a corner and saw Panagiotis Retsos’ header thump into them.

“I was not very happy with my handball,” he admitted. “I saw the picture and it was a clear penalty.

“Then I missed the penalty as well. I am not happy but I need to get my head up and really focus in the Premier League too.

“We need to train more. I need to train with penalties and change my hand and then try to make things positive.

“Would I take on again? Yes, of course. I am confident. I have scored, I think, six penalties. This is the first I have missed but that is football.”

Asked about his post-match apology to supporters, Luiz explained how he shared their frustration at the result.

He said: “I know I didn’t need to do it (the apology). At the same time I feel like if I was a fan, I hope a player can make this for the fans. I just think about myself from the side of the fans.”