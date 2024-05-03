Unai Emery ready to make late call on Emi Martinez as Aston Villa keeper pushes for return

Villa will head to the south coast targeting a victory which would put them on the brink of securing fourth place and Champions League football next season.

Goalkeeper Martinez was forced off at half-time during last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea before missing Thursday’s 4-2 Europa Conference League defeat to Olympiacos through suspension.

The Argentina international will be closely assessed in training before Emery decides whether to bring him back, or wait for next week’s Conference League second leg in Greece.

Robin Olsen is again poised to deputise, should Martinez not be available.

"Tomorrow (Saturday) is the key day,” said Emery. “In case he (Martinez) will feel comfortable and without risk, he could be available."

Midfielder Youri Tielemans (groin) will also be checked over after missing the Olympiacos defeat while Alex Moreno (calf) could return after three weeks on the sidelines.

Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Thursday night means Villa remain seven points clear of their rivals, who now have just one match in hand.

A Villa win at Brighton, coupled with a Tottenham defeat at Liverpool later on Sunday, would see Emery’s men clinch fourth spot.