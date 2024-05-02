Carlos Corberan's Josh Maja verdict as fellow West Brom striker manages hamstring pain

Corberan has a decision as to who will lead the line for his side in the weekend's crunch clash against North End, the final game of the regular campaign.

The lunchtime kick-off hosts need just a point to secure play-off action, with rivals Hull attempting to close the gap elsewhere.

Twelve-goal Thomas-Asante returned from a one-game suspension from his red card against Sunderland recently as a substitute in last weekend’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, and had been feeling discomfort in his hamstring, something Albion have had to monitor this week.

“Asante couldn’t start the week well,” Corberan said. “Before the previous game, he was still feeling something in his hamstring. With the minutes he was playing, he still felt something.

“It’s not muscle, it’s nerve, but he didn’t train the first day of this week. Right now, he’s training normally with the group.

“On the last day, he wasn’t ready to start, but I was thinking that Wallace was the one who had to play at the front because he was excellent against Leicester. At the same time, he was not ready to start.

“(Matt) Phillips is another player that we have been managing this season. Let’s see how he arrives on Friday, in the conditions or not. The other players have been training normally.”

Skipper Jed Wallace, a winger by trade, was used as a striker in the last two games, with the returning Maja – back from four months injured – easing his way in.

Maja played 80 minutes for Albion’s under-21s on Monday night, in which he scored twice and assisted, in front of the watching Corberan.

The head coach said the striker is still not ready to start in the Championship tomorrow, but that the exercise – including seeing Maja “fatigued after 15 minutes” – was crucial.

“I was nervous when I watched him static!” added the Albion boss. “One thing is availability, the other thing is the skill to perform.

“When the player is available, it doesn’t mean anything. The player can have the medical possibility to play, but it doesn’t mean he has the possibility to impact the game.

“I put him in the pitch without risk – the only risk was to not give him the minutes we gave. If I don’t, then I don’t imagine him playing the games.

“He needs these minutes to show the player he is. He needs them, without them it’s impossible. If he plays 70 minutes and doesn’t sprint, then I’m not achieving the target I want.

“The other day I watched Maja very fatigued from minute 15, and it was a very positive thing – the more fatigue he is accumulating, the more ready he is going to be in the next game. Without fatigue there isn’t enough stimulation to make him ready.”