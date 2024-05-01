West Brom striker offers boost for Albion’s finale

The luckless Baggies frontman struck twice and registered an assist in 80 minutes for Richard Beale's under-21s in Monday's 4-2 success over Leeds.

Maja has suffered two ankle injuries from poor challenges in his debut Albion campaign and featured in two brief cameos for Carlos Corberan's first team since returning to contention early in April.

Corberan was there watching on at The Hawthorns on Monday night as Maja caught the eye with his finishing, combination play and energy – with just days to go before Saturday's Championship finale against Preston, in which Albion need at least a point to claim a play-off place.