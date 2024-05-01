Unai Emery delighted with new Aston Villa signing
Unai Emery admits even he has been surprised at how quickly Morgan Rogers has become a key man for Villa.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
The 21-year-old has started the last seven Premier League matches and scored his third goal in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
Halesowen-born Rogers joined in January from Middlesbrough for an initial £8million fee and Emery said: “He’s helping us more than the expectation we have because his adaptation has been very quick and his qualities in our structure really are necessary to add.