Aston Villa boss Unai Emery delighted as he looks at the bigger picture

Saturday’s 2-2 draw was the third time this season Villa have failed to win after being two goals up and second time in the last three home matches.

But while his team missed the chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place and the Premier League’s final Champions League spot, Emery chose to focus on the bigger picture with Villa now guaranteed to finish no lower than fifth.

Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Burnley earlier in the day, coupled with the point Villa earned against Chelsea, means they will finish above the Red Devils for the first time since 1990.

Emery said: “At the end, we have to be happy. With 67 points we have achieved Europa League for next year and we are still a contender with Tottenham to fight for fourth position and the Champions League. This is the feeling now, I am really happy.”

A Marc Cucurella own goal and Morgan Rogers strike shortly before half-time appeared to have Villa on course for a third straight league win.

But Noni Madueke pounced on a mistake just past the hour-mark to reduce the deficit before Conor Gallagher equalised in superb fashion with nine minutes remaining.

Chelsea then thought they had won it in stoppage time only for Axel Disasi’s header to be ruled out following a VAR check, for a foul on Villa defender Diego Carlos.

Fuming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino later accused VAR of “damaging” English football. It is understood on-field referee Craig Pawson initially told players Benoit Badiashile had not made enough contact on Carlos to warrant a foul. The referee then changed his mind after being sent to the monitor by video assistant Chris Kavanagh.

Emery said: “Chelsea were contenders in front of us to be in the top seven teams or to be even in the top five or top four. To have the difference like we have now in the table is really very difficult.

“They showed their power, they showed their capacity, playing against us how they can compete and impose their game plan.

“We were being resilient and playing the first half brilliantly defensively. We created not a lot of chances but were being clinical to score two goals. In the second half they came back.

“Of course, we were disappointed because with this advantage it’s difficult to lose.”