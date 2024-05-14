Gary O'Neil gives verdict on Wolves award winners

Lemina won the supporters’ player of the season, while Semedo won the players’ player of the season award after both enjoyed impressive campaigns.

And while O’Neil was quick to praise them both, he also wanted to highlight less senior players that have stepped up this season, regardless of Wolves’ recent poor form.

“It’s definitely deserved and they’ve had some fantastic performances this season,” O’Neil said of the award-winning pair.

“Nelson and Mario are two of the more senior ones and we’ve had some fantastic players that have come out of their shell this year.