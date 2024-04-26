Rogers urging Allscott fans to play their part

Rogers’ side are targeting back-to-back promotions after winning the treble last year, but face their bogey side this season who they have lost to twice.

Allscott were beaten 3-0 by Droitwich in their second to last game of the season, which completed a league double after a 6-3 loss at home earlier in the season.

Boss Rogers hopes to see a big backing for his side tomorrow to get them over the line.

“The lads deserve a big crowd, the club does,” said Rogers. “People think we’re going to make a lot of money from it, but we have to put up the away team’s travel and they get half of the gate receipts.

“But, the money doesn’t matter to me, it’s all about getting the lads the support they need which could be vital in getting them over the line. I’m hoping our fans will roar us to victory.

“They’ve beaten us twice. We went away to their place last Thursday and needed one win out of two games to finish second and didn’t get it at their plac. They were full value.

“They will be going into it confident, and looking at it thinking ‘we’re playing Allscott who we have beaten twice’. But, fair play to them, why wouldn’t you be confident if you’ve beaten someone twice this season?

“The players had a lot of belief and have thoroughly deserved it. We’ve come runners-up in a league with some big teams. We are really excited and ready.

“To come second and win the treble last year after we took over 21 months ago and the club had finished bottom of the league below, it’s credit to the players.”

“I always thought we could make the play-offs at the start of the season, but it was only a thought in the back of my mind.

“Coming second gives us two home games – if we can get through the first one, then we will be at home in the final and that gives us the best chance possible.

“I think all of our players are good enough to play at step five, I’ve never managed at step five so it’s a challenge I would relish.

“But, we’ve got to try and get there first with two massive games. Unless we win this one, we haven’t got a chance of getting there.”

Allscott will face either OJM Black Country or Ingles if they make the final.

Meanwhile, AFC Bridgnorth are now waiting to learn where they will ply their trade next season.

The Crown Meadow have finished bottom of the Division One standings and will go down to either the Salop Leisure League or West Midlands League Division One.

“We are now waiting on the FA to decided what league we go into,” said secretary Steve Groome. “But until we know, we can’t really make any concrete plans. Hopefully the decisions will be made sooner rather than later because the new season soon comes around.”

The club face a big summer with decisions to be made on a manager.

The season ended with only a couple of senior players in the ranks with the side being filled by players from the under-18s side and managed by their boss Jack Griffiths.

Steve Barrow and Dom Heath started the season as joint bosses while Steve McCormick also had a brief spell in charge,

“We have had some tough seasons, but I think this has been the toughest,” Groome, who has been at the club since they were reformed in 2014. “We haven’t caught a break all season.

“Dom and Steve worked incredibly hard but had an horrendous run with injuries. Unfortunately things just didn’t work out with Steve McCormick and the only real positive has been with the youngsters over the last six to eight weeks.

“The results haven’t changed but the football has been better and they have improved week by week.

“We are proud of how the young lads have stepped up.”