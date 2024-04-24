Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham sets sights on treble after new award

Bellingham won the World Breakthrough of the Year prize after a stunning start to life at Real Madrid.

The Black Country-born 20-year-old has scored 21 goals since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, his latest effort being a stunning winner in Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona.

Bellingham now hopes to end the season with a LaLiga and Champions League double at Real before heading to Euro 2024 in Germany where England are among the favourites to win the trophy.

Asked what would mean success, Bellingham said: “I think just more trophies really.

“We’re still in with a chance of two with Madrid and obviously the Euros with England. So I think success would be all three.

“It’s been a bit of a crazy week, really. I’m so tired, to be honest. So excuse me if I look it.

“But I’m really proud to win this award and hopefully keep making more memories with Real Madrid and with England in the future.”

Football fan Usain Bolt, who met Bellingham at the awards, and praised his impact at Real Madrid.

Former sprinter Bolt said said of the Stourbridge-born former Birmingham City starlet: “I think he’s impressed a lot of people, not just me.

“Coming into Real Madrid we expected great things from him. But he’s stepped up to a level that we didn’t expect him to be this great.

“He’s shown his young talent that he will be among the top footballers throughout his career.

“It’s a pleasure to meet him and just have a conversation with him.

“The young generation is really stepping up, so big up to the Jude.”

Novak Djokovic was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time after winning the Australian Open, French Open and US Open to lead the way with 24 grand slam men’s singles titles.

“I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award,” said Djokovic.