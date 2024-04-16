Shropshire Star
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan mulling over Josh Maja role

Josh Maja is in line to step up his Albion return next time out at Leicester as Carlos Corberan ponders a role for the luckless striker.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Josh Maja (Getty)

The Nigerian, 25, has endured an injury-hit debut campaign at The Hawthorns but is back to availability and set to play a role at automatic promotion-chasing Leicester on Saturday lunchtime.

Striker Maja marked his return from four months sidelined with a cameo against Rotherham last Wednesday but was left out of Saturday’s defeat to Sunderland in favour of an hour’s action for Richard Beale’s under-21s on Friday night.

Last summer’s free agent signing has started just once for Albion in which he was scythed down by Sunderland defender Dan Ballard in December, a second ankle injury from a challenge.

