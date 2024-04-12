Carlos Corberan: Albion must adjust for attacker

The experienced Frenchman, 33, arrived as midfield cover as a free agent in February and made three substitute cameos – conceding a poor penalty against Stoke last Saturday – before his first start on Wednesday.

It was M’Vila’s first start since last May – at former club Olympiacos he worked under Corberan – and noticeable in his game is a willingness to pass forward from midfield, something the head coach acknowledged colleagues have to become more used to after Albion saw off Rotherham.

“M’Vila is a player that you can only make the career he has done if you have a special character,” Corberan said.

“He was a special talent when he was young, one of the players to play for France, and after he couldn’t give the continuity to the progress everyone expected of him.