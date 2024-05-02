Carlos Corberan shuts down concerns over West Brom squad

Corberan's side head into Saturday's final match of the regular Championship campaign needing just a point to secure a play-off place – with experience on their side.

The Baggies have the oldest average age in the second tier this season. The squad's average age is 27.8 years with that of the first XI used exactly 28 years.

Corberan, who sees several senior players come to an end of their deals at The Hawthorns this summer, believes there is a value in experience but that it offers zero guarantees.