An early West Brom goal changes everything in play-off lottery

The Saints were the ones with the bigger resources and with the bigger expectations heading into the play-offs.

Many on the outside did not fancy Albion, given they fact they had finished one place and 12 points off Russell Martin's side.

And although the 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns on Sunday has put Southampton in the so called driving seat in search of a place at Wembley, the pressure on them has also intensified.

They remain favourites, however if Albion can get at them early on at St Mary's on Friday and make it count, then it will be one nervy evening for the Saints and their fans.