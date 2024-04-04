Phil Parkinson rues Wrexham’s lack of a killer touch

Owen Bailey’s header late in the first half was enough to condemn Wrexham to a 1-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.

Parkinson felt the Welsh outfit improved in the second half but did not pressure Doncaster enough, leaving them two points clear of fourth-placed MK Dons.

“We had a chance to put a decent gap between ourselves and the chasing pack below but couldn’t take it,” Parkinson said. “Doncaster are top of the form table and have got their injured players back, so we knew they were a good team, but so are we.

“We just weren’t really at the races in the first half and they were sharper than us and their quality was better. We had patches of good play but we gave the ball away cheaply and we let too many crosses come into our box and got punished for that.

“We then had a real go in the second half and were a bit unlucky with the goal that was disallowed for offside because that was a very borderline decision. Their keeper has also made a great save from Steven Fletcher right at the end but we did not work him enough.

“There were decisive moments when we were not ruthless enough and, if we had have been, that could have got us back into the game.”