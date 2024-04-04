Chance to cheer on England youngsters at the New Bucks Head

Tonight’s match is the final fixture of a memorable season for the England youngsters, who have remained unbeaten in a new league format against other European nations’ under-23 sides.

New Bucks Head is no stranger to women’s football having hosted Wolves games all season, and Coates is hoping for another strong turnout in Telford this evening.

“We want to finish the season strongly against Sweden,” Coates said. “I hope as many Lionesses fans as possible turn out in Telford to cheer the team on. It promises to be a great game and you’ll have the chance to see the next generation in action.

“It’s been a great season for our Young Lionesses. Playing in the European league has helped us do exactly that, giving our players experience playing in bigger stadiums and in front of bigger crowds.”