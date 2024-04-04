Challenge ahead the real story of new West Brom cash figures

Any losses are unwanted, generally, but the club’s recent plight prior to Shilen Patel’s takeover was well-documented and stark.

The period of 2022/23 – the final season involving Premier League parachute payments and final full campaign under Guochuan Lai – brought about a loss of £11million for club, and a smaller £7.6m loss for the parent company West Bromwich Albion Group. Relatively manageable, for now.

Turnover is down roughly £10m but will drop significantly in the next accounts, to June 2024, at the same time losses are expected to soar.

Staff costs will drop sizeably as Albion cut their cloth accordingly with players out of contract.

It will be no shock to anybody at The Hawthorns, or anyone with a vested interest, that accounts released next year for 2023/24 will be a difficult read.