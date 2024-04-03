The traits that make Adam Reach a useful option for West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

Reach, 31, played a key role from the bench on Easter Monday, arriving as a central midfielder at 2-0 down to help his side recover and claim a point against Watford.

The former Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday man is in the third of a three-year contract he penned after arriving as a free agent from the Owls in 2021. His terms at The Hawthorns expire this summer, among several other senior first-team players.

Boss Corberan, though, is an admirer of the versatile Reach’s physical, technical and tactical qualities.