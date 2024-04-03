Shropshire Star
The traits that make Adam Reach a useful option for West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

Carlos Corberan has heaped praise on Albion utility man Adam Reach for his value to the squad.

By Lewis Cox
Adam Reach (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Reach, 31, played a key role from the bench on Easter Monday, arriving as a central midfielder at 2-0 down to help his side recover and claim a point against Watford.

The former Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday man is in the third of a three-year contract he penned after arriving as a free agent from the Owls in 2021. His terms at The Hawthorns expire this summer, among several other senior first-team players.

Boss Corberan, though, is an admirer of the versatile Reach’s physical, technical and tactical qualities.

