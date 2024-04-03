Ollie Watkins' Manchester City availability revealed

Watkins will miss out with the hamstring problem which forced him out of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolves at half-time. It is the first time he has been unavailable for selection in nearly 18 months.

Though boss Unai Emery is confident the issue is not serious, he will not take any risks with the striker, who has scored 16 Premier League goals.

Captain John McGinn remains out through suspension, while Jacob Ramsey is still not ready to feature following his recovery from a foot injury.

City also have players missing with defenders Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake and goalkeeper Ederson sidelined, though England international John Stones could return to the backline.