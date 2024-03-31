Matt Maher's Aston Villa player ratings vs Wolves as star man gets 8
Matt Maher gives his Aston Villa player ratings following the 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux.
By Matt Maher
Published
Emi Martinez
Huge save to deny Ait-Nouri with the game goalless. Another of those big moments which make him one of the best goalkeepers around.
Save 8
Ezri Konsa
Villa got better from the point Konsa began to push forward down the right. An excellent performance rewarded with a goal, albeit slightly fortuitously.
Excellent 8
Diego Carlos
Picked ahead of Clement Lenglet in the heart of defence and put in a solid enough performance. Showed savvy to deny Chiwome.
Solid 6
Pau Torres
Moved the ball neatly as usual. Not a day when he was overly troubled due to Wolves’ lack of firepower.