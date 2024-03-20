Tom Fellows outlines reasons behind sparkling West Brom breakthrough season

The 20-year-old joined Albion at under-10s and is living the dream this season having announced himself on the first-team stage with a series of electric displays before he signed a new long-term deal.

Fellows, from Longbridge, has already become a firm favourite among supporters and his performances, full of pace, trickery and end product – he already has five goals and four assists – has put him among Corberan’s main attacking options as the Baggies enter a key period of the season.

It is a long way removed from 12 months ago, when then-teen Fellows was trying to help keep Crawley in the Football League, mostly from an alien wing-back role and living away from home for the first time. Now, called up by England under-20s and having tied down his future until 2027, Fellows has credited Corberan for his progress.

“He and all the coaching staff, the detail they go to is unbelievable, it’s something that has helped me a lot,” Fellows said.