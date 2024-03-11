Kyle Bartley's West Brom recovery has been phenomenal - now what does the future hold?

That evening, in what was a damning defeat towards the end of Steve Bruce's time in charge, Bartley arguably played a hand in all three goals.

And the way Albion supporters greeted the announcement he was being taken off told his own story.

Like I've said, many thought his days were soon to be numbered. I'm not afraid to admit I was one of those, who, on one of our post match videos, used that exact phrase.

In his next it didn't get any better as he was sent off in a defeat at Millwall.

Fast forward to the present day and the picture couldn't look any more different for Bartley.

After absence with injury and being kept out of the side due to the form of Erik Pieters, he returned at Huddersfield and his name repeatedly rang out around the away end.