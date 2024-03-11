Carlos Corberan gives green light to brilliant West Brom loanee

The Celtic ace fired a brace to make it six goals in seven games as Corberan’s Baggies won 4-1 at Huddersfield yesterday and the head coach told the 24-year-old to use Manchester City and England star Phil Foden as an example. Johnston struck his side’s equaliser after a torrid first half in West Yorkshire and added to further goals from Kyle Bartley and Okay Yokuslu as the visitors sealed a crucial comeback victory.

And it is the on-loan Republic of Ireland international who continues to hog the headlines and adulation from Baggies fans.

Corberan said: “Johnston is one player who is very special for us because he has the skill to help the team in building attacks and the skill to help in finishing of attacks.

“His goal contribution so far has been excellent, exceptional, and that’s why he will keep growing and make an important career, because he is using the loan very well.”