Aston Villa player ratings vs Spurs

Emi Martinez

Conceded four goals but didn’t have a chance with any of them. Difficult to remember a save of note.

Blameless 6

Matty Cash

Had something of a half-chance in the first half. Did OK defensively, but never looked totally comfortable in a new system.

Uncertain 5

Ezri Konsa

Made the mistake which led to the second goal when he dallied a little too long and then misplaced his pass. A tough day.

Error 5

Clement Lenglet

Didn’t do too much wrong, but was taken off in the second half as Emery switched back to a 4-4-2 formation.

Steady 6

Pau Torres

Caught upfield for Tottenham’s opener when he tried to cut out Kulusevski’s through-ball but failed. Decent in possession as usual.

Positioning 5

Lucas Digne

Came closer than any other Villa player to breaking the deadlock in the first half with a header which went past the far post. Didn’t get forward much.

Restricted 5

John McGinn

Villa’s best player on the pitch until he was sent off for taking out Udogie. Must now watch from the stands in the Premier League.

Dismissed 5

Douglas Luiz

Nearly picked out Cash with a ball over the top in the first half but struggled to have much of an influence on the game.

Flitted 5

Youri Tielemans

A peripheral figure for much of the day. Played the full 90 minutes against Ajax and it looked like things caught up with him.

Gassed 5

Leon Bailey

Moved into a more central position as a result of Villa’s formation change and was nowhere near so effective.

Indecisive 5

Ollie Watkins

Villa’s lack of killer instinct in the opening half was best summed up when he went through on goal but tried to pass. Well marshalled by the visiting defence.

Shackled 5

Substitutes

Nicolo Zaniolo (for Lenglet, 58) 5; Moussa Diaby (for Tielemans, 58) 5; Alex Moreno (for Digne, 58) 5; Tim Iroegbunam (for Bailey, 69) 5; Diego Carlos (for Konsa, 85). Subs not used: Duran, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Olsen (gk).