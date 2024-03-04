All Access Albion discuss disability improvements at West Brom

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The initiative, which runs from February 24 through to March 10 is focussed on raising awareness and driving equality for a more inclusive match day experience for disabled sports fans.

Clubs across the EFL are taking part in this year's campaign as well as clubs across sport - and Albion held a number of things to recognise the event.

Before the clash the Albion team news was read out in sign language, with a special signed message from manager Carlos Corberan.

Members of the All Access Albion group were on hand at the match - and Carl Burkitt has discussed the creation of the group and the work they are looking to do.

He said: "We were asked by the club back in October last year if we wanted to form a new disability group for the Albion.

"People involved either have a disability or have a family member who attends the game who has.

"We have been getting things in place to benefit us as a group and benefit the fans as well.

"It has been a while getting things in place but the foundations are now in place."

One of the members is Simon Hill, former Baggies blind team captain who also captained Team GB are the Paralympic games in Beijing in 2008.

And he has explained that there will be a lot more improvements on the way next season for disability fans.

"It is ongoing with some things more than others," said Hill.

"Unfortunately money does come into it but we have got ideas.

"It is not going to happen overnight but we aim to have more improvements in place for next week."